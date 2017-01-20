A dog’s purpose har stött på problem efter att ett videoklipp från inspelningarna läckt ut. På klippet syns en schäfer som kämpar i en konstgjord fors.

Peta och Animal justice har uppmanat till bojkott. Filmpremiären skjuts nu upp. Den skulle haft biopremiär i USA den 27 januari 2017.

Lasse Hallström har svarat på kritiken på Twitter:

Lasse Hallström är vegan.

Trailer för filmen A dog’s purpose:

    Lasse Hallström regisserar "A Dog's purpose"
