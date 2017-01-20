A dog’s purpose har stött på problem efter att ett videoklipp från inspelningarna läckt ut. På klippet syns en schäfer som kämpar i en konstgjord fors.
Peta och Animal justice har uppmanat till bojkott. Filmpremiären skjuts nu upp. Den skulle haft biopremiär i USA den 27 januari 2017.
Lasse Hallström har svarat på kritiken på Twitter:
To all who saw the upsetting clip from the making of a dog's purpose: I DID NOT SEE WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE CAMERAS ROLLED!
— lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017
Lasse Hallström är vegan.
I have been promised that a thorough investigation into this situation is underway and that any wrongdoing will be reported and punished.
— lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017
Trailer för filmen A dog’s purpose:
Kommentera