A dog’s purpose har stött på problem efter att ett videoklipp från inspelningarna läckt ut. På klippet syns en schäfer som kämpar i en konstgjord fors.

Peta och Animal justice har uppmanat till bojkott. Filmpremiären skjuts nu upp. Den skulle haft biopremiär i USA den 27 januari 2017.

Lasse Hallström har svarat på kritiken på Twitter:

To all who saw the upsetting clip from the making of a dog's purpose: I DID NOT SEE WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE CAMERAS ROLLED!

— lasse hallstrom (@HallstromLasse) January 19, 2017