Amazon Prime Video har säkrat rättigheterna för att göra TV-serie av J.R.R. Tolkiens fantasyroman, Sagan om Ringen. Avtalet gäller för flera säsonger. Serien blir en Amazon Prime Original som kommer samproduceras av Amazon Studios, Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins och New Line Cinema.

Serien kommer att släppas globalt på Prime Video.

Set in Middle Earth, the television adaptation will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Fellowship of the Ring. The deal includes a potential additional spin-off series.